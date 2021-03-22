Waveland celebrates with St. Patrick’s Day parade

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The sun was shining over a sea of green as partygoers showed up to Waveland Civic Association’s St. Patrick Day parade. People waved their arms trying to catch beads, cabbage, sweet potatoes and more.
The 2020 St. Patrick’s Day parade was canceled due to COVID-19 last year, so the association wanted to make sure it was a go for 2021. The Waveland Civic Association’s President AJ Andres, said he was under a lot of pressure to pull the event off, but it was worth it.
“I’ve had two weeks to prepare for this. These past two weeks were the hardest two weeks I’ve ever done, but I think the community needs it,” said Andres. “It’s important because of family. Waveland is a local community, so we want to bring them all out to see all these smiling faces. This is what’s exciting, this is what it’s all about.”
Andres said that this year’s parade was their largest turnout.
Ka’lon Duncanson was one of many who came to the parade, however, he said it’s his first time. Duncanson is from Barbados but came to the Coast due to Hurricane Dorian hitting his island.
“After Hurricane Dorian in 2019, it devastated my island,” said Duncanson. “I relocated to Southern Mississippi.”
Duncanson said he was lucky to attend the parade this year.
“It has been amazing, I really enjoyed it,” said Duncanson. “It reminded me of Mardi Gras last year, that was my first Mardi Gras, and this has put the icing on the cake for me.”
Rebecca Capps came to the parade with her Raw Oyster Marching Club. She said that she comes to the parade every year and was devastated when COVID-19 canceled the parade last year.
Capps said that she’s sure the turnout this year is largely because most people have been indoors due to the pandemic.
“Especially today, it was so good to see everybody out, all the families and everyone having fun. It was a great time with fabulous weather,” said Capps. “This is really the first outing for everybody since COVID, so it’s nice to see everyone’s face.”
Andres said that the organization decided to extend the parade route to four miles this year, so people could social distance better. The Waveland Civic Association plans to have a St. Patrick’s Day Parade next year if COVID-19 numbers are still low.
