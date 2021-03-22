TVA: Mississippi solar project to provide power to Facebook

TVA: Mississippi solar project to provide power to Facebook
(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press | March 21, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT - Updated March 21 at 9:18 PM

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A company will develop a solar farm in Mississippi to provide power for two Facebook data centers in the southeastern United States.

Florida-based Origis Energy will own and operate a 150-megawatt solar and 50-megawatt battery storage facility in Lowndes County, Mississippi.

A news release from Tennessee Valley Authority says Origis is scheduled to complete the facility in late 2023, and it will undergo environmental reviews.

TVA and Origis have a long-term power purchasing agreement through TVA’s renewable energy program called Green Invest.

This will be Facebook’s first renewable energy project in Mississippi.