Sunny today. Stormy pattern begins Tuesday.

Another cold front moving in on Thursday will bring showers and storms. There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms in addition to heavy rain. We’ll be very warm and humid with highs in the mid 70s. After the front passes, we’ll briefly dry out by Friday morning. Most areas in South Mississippi over the next few days will at least pick up 3-5″ of rain. Higher amounts of 5-8″ are possible. This could lead to flooding concerns over the next week.