Sunny today. Stormy pattern begins Tuesday.

Soak up the sunshine today! We’ll be in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. Some cloud cover will increase this evening. Temperatures will only drop into the low to mid 60s tonight.
Most of Tuesday morning looks quiet, but showers and storms are likely by the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is possible, and a few storms could produce strong wind gusts. We’ll be warm and humid with highs in the low 70s. Some showers and storms may linger Tuesday night. Rounds of showers and storms will be possible throughout Wednesday. Once again, heavy rain and a few strong storms are possible.
Another cold front moving in on Thursday will bring showers and storms. There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms in addition to heavy rain. We’ll be very warm and humid with highs in the mid 70s. After the front passes, we’ll briefly dry out by Friday morning. Most areas in South Mississippi over the next few days will at least pick up 3-5″ of rain. Higher amounts of 5-8″ are possible. This could lead to flooding concerns over the next week.
