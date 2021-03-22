Storms, heavy rainfall likely in South Mississippi this week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX)- While it has been a beautiful Monday, South Mississippi will see multiple rounds of showers and storms this week. Heavy rainfall and strong thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday through Thursday. With the threat of heavy rainfall, we could have flash flooding and river flooding in South Mississippi.
Monday night will be mild and dry. Cloud cover will increase by Tuesday morning, and it’s going to be mild with temperatures in the 60s. A few showers are possible on Tuesday morning, but heavy rain with thunderstorms will be likely in the afternoon and evening. It’s thanks to a cold front or boundary moving in from the northwest.
This boundary will stall nearby Tuesday night through Wednesday. Multiple rounds of showers and storms will be possible along the boundary. The heaviest rainfall will depend on where exactly this front sets up.
The front will begin to lift back to the north Wednesday night into Thursday. Showers and storms may linger into Thursday morning. Another low pressure system and cold front will move in that evening. This will bring a final round of showers and storms. After the front passes Friday morning, we’ll begin to dry out.
Many areas in South Mississippi will pick up 4-8″ of rain through the end of Thursday. Locally higher amounts are possible.
Flash flooding could occur if heavy rain and storms pass over the same area multiple times. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for all of South Mississippi Tuesday through Thursday.
Heavy rainfall may also lead to minor flooding in area rivers by the middle of the week.
Heavy rain is going to be our biggest concern this week, but we can’t rule out a few strong to severe storms. We have a low end risk for severe weather Tuesday through Thursday. Gusty winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes aren’t out of the question.
