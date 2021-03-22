First South Mississippi native takes home Miss Mississippi USA title in over 30 years

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Winning a pageant isn’t easy, nevertheless an honorable title like Miss Mississippi, and we now have a South Mississippi native taking on this role.
Bailey Anderson of Jackson County is the first woman in South Mississippi to take on Miss Mississippi USA since 1984, and Anderson said that’s what really pushed her to fulfill this life-long dream.
“It doesn’t matter where you come from,” said Anderson. “I’m from Hurley, Mississippi. We have one four way stop here. Not even a red light and years ago I didn’t think this is something I could every do, and it’s happened which is crazy.”
Anderson wasn’t your traditional pageant girl growing up. She only participated in school pageants and eventually won “Miss Hornet” at East Central High School, where she graduated in 2017.
“When I was about a fourth grader I remember, I was trying on a dress at a store with my mom,” said Anderson. “We had been watching Miss USA a few weeks before on the tv. I was this chubby and super insecure girl and I was like ‘Mom do you think I can be on the big TV pageant?’ She told me you know Bailey, you can do anything.”
Anderson said it’s all still fresh, wearing the honorable crown and sash, which both take her back to March 13, when she was crowned.
“In 2019, I was the first runner-up so I’ve actually been in that position of the final two before,” Anderson said. “I don’t even know what was going through my head. I was just like please please please. Really just God if this is meant for me please let it be my time.”
Jumping for joy, tears fell from Anderson’s eyes as her name was announced as the 2021 Miss Mississippi USA winner. As Anderson was being crowned, she began reaching and calling for her mom to join her on stage. Anderson said her win would not be possible without her community and family.
“My mom has been there since the very beginning,” Anderson said. “Keisha Porter signed me up for my first pageant in the third grade and of course all the rest of my family. My dad, my brother, they’ve been great supporters and I also have to shout out Rebecca Rogers who is my hair and makeup artist.”
In the shoes of Miss Mississippi, Anderson has already made her first appearance which was at a senior living facility.
“The first thing that I really wanted to do was go visit my Na Na, she has Alzheimer’s,” said Anderson. “I really just prayed really hard that I would win before she forgot who I am. To get to go and see her and to hear her say Bailey Mae did it. It was such a special moment for me.”
As Miss Mississippi USA, Anderson said she will continue to serve her state and encourage young girls to never give up.
“I just want to be someone when somebody calls me and they want me to be at an appearance or want me to do anything, just being that girl that always says yeah I’ll be there,” Anderson said. “Really it’s the idea that if someone believes in you and you believe in yourself, you can do anything and don’t stop until you accomplish those dreams. It may take three times but it’ll happen one day if you keep working hard.”
Although Anderson is now Miss Mississippi USA, the hard work doesn’t stop for her. Anderson said she’s looking forward to competing for Miss USA at the end of the year.
