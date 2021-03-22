Some drivers still unaware of Ft. Bayou Bridge closure

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -“They’re something else.”
That’s what a worker told WLOX Monday when asked about the unique detours people are taking when they realize the Ft. Bayou Bridge is closed in Ocean Springs.
Even after being shut down for a week, many drivers are still unaware that they can’t get across the Highway 609 span.
These days, Kevin Ramage is either keeping Gil’s Fish Camp going, or he’s serving as the human version of Google Maps for some motorists.
“A lot of people are turning around and doing a U-turn back into head-on traffic. It’s kind of a hard situation with the median,” Ramage said. “A lot of people are not from the area. They’re not sure how to detour or do a U-turn. So we’re just trying to help everyone out and relieve some of the stress of the traffic.”
As for the stress of the bridgework putting his business in reverse, Ramage said they’re trying to make lemonade out of lemons, or in this case, lemon shots, as a sign outside the camp and in front of the “road closed” barricade advertises. They’re hoping those making the detour will also make a stop as well.
“Since we’ve lost half our customer base coming across the bridge from St. Martin, and a lot of people don’t want to make that trek around because it’s another half-hour for them, so it’s definitely not helping us at all,” Ramage added. “It’s part of the infrastructure, it’s got to be done and be maintained. It’s an unfortunate time of the season for us, but we’re going to make the best of it.”
The $20 million bridge project is set to be complete by the end of April.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.