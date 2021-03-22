Rental assistance available for Harrison County residents affected by COVID-19

“If you have been impacted by COVID 19 and have fallen behind on your rent, please first check with your landlord to see if they have already begun the process with Open Doors Homeless Coalition. If so, they will schedule a time for us to meet with you and them to gather the necessary paperwork. If your landlord has not been in touch with us, please call 228-604-8011 and leave a clear message with a call-back number. We will return your call and ask questions to determine your eligibility for assistance and, if eligible, set an appointment to gather documentation.