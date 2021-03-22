Pass Christian native vying to become the next American Idol

“The moment that you get there, they let you know that you are part of the American Idol family, regardless of what happens,” she said. “So I walked in feeling very comfortable. I think the hardest part was facing off against your competition. Everyone cares about each other, all of the contestants, and we want each other to do well. But at the end of the day, it’s a competition. You’re watching some of these incredible singers come out with a golden ticket and you’re like, ‘What am I doing here, do I belong?’ It’s really a mind battle.”