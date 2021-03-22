LIVE: Gov. Reeves gives COVID briefing as Mississippi surpasses 1M vaccine doses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has reached a huge milestone in the fight against COVID-19.
The state has administered a million shots so far, Governor Tate Reeves announced Monday.
As of last week, vaccines are open to any Mississippian over the age of 16.
About 350,000 Mississippians are fully vaccinated.
Reeves acknowledged challenges will still remain but said the light at the end of the tunnel has gotten brighter.
“This past year has made me even prouder to be a Mississippian,” Reeves said, as he referenced the hardships many have had to persevere through: ice storms, tornadoes, floods, and COVID.
The Mississippi State Department of Health’s vaccine map shows a breakdown of the vaccines administered by race, age group, county, and even a timeline of when specific vaccines were given.
Click here to find an available vaccine location near you.
