Fire destroys mobile home in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An unattended pile of burning leaves caused a mobile home to catch on fire in Harrison County Sunday afternoon.
Fire units from the Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to a trailer fire this afternoon on Beatline Road. According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, a pile of burning leaves and sticks that were burning in the yard is to blame for the fire.
Sullivan also said the pile of leaves that were believed to be out, was left unattended, rekindled and spread to the trailer.
Two people were home at the time of the fire, however, no one was injured.
