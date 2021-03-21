Walker Powell throws eight shutout innings as Southern Miss blanks Missouri State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) -Walker Powell threw eight scoreless innings and Charlie Fischer added a two-run double as Southern Miss blanked Missouri State 5-0 Saturday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park to win its fifth-straight weekend series.
The Golden Eagles (11-6) captured their seventh victory over the last eight games, as they also posted their fourth shutout of the campaign.
Powell, who extended his current scoreless innings streak to 23, limited the Bears (6-7) to three hits and one walk over eight innings as he also fanned six in the performance. Of the four baserunners that he allowed on bases, only Drake Baldwin got past first base with a one-out double in the seventh.
The senior from Fayetteville, Ark., retired nine in a row at one point to get the victory and improve to 3-1 on the season.
Tanner Hall threw a perfect ninth, registering one strikeout.
The Golden Eagles, which left at least one runner on base in each of the first seven innings for 11 total, got on the board in the fifth inning.
Gabe Montenegro, who had two hits to lead the Golden Eagles, recorded a leadoff bunt single. After Reed Trimble reached on a fielder’s choice, the Golden Eagles took advantage of four straight walks – two by starter Jared Viertal and two by reliever Ben Cruikshank – to plate the first two runs with Reese Ewing and Danny Lynch collecting RBI with their base on balls.
Montenegro added an infield single with one out an inning later. After Trimble was then hit by a pitch, Fischer doubled to right-center to score both runners to make the score 4-0.
Andrew Stanley knocked in the last Golden Eagle run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Viertal gave up two runs on three hits over 4 1/3 innings with five walks and four strikeouts to suffer the loss.
The two teams finish the series with a 12-noon contest Sunday.
