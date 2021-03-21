MSDH making up COVID-19 vaccination appointments after severe weather

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) It was a steady stream of cars coming out of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum after people finally got their COVID-19 shot. Patients lined up early at the mass vaccination site after last week’s severe weather closed the coliseum and other state drive-thru sites across Mississippi.
A lot of those rescheduled appointments happened today in an effort to continue rolling out vaccines to those who want one. As if now, 12% of the state is fully vaccinated, a number residents are glad to see and hope to increase.
“I’d say it’s important to get vaccinated because this is a disease that spreads,” Benjamin Johnson, Gulfport Resident. “It’s a communicable disease. It spreads from person to person. So it’s important to get yourself vaccinated to keep others safe.”
Cecilia Jones, Forest County Resident also added “The few symptoms that I’ve heard, people have gotten over them, slight headache, sore arm. Come on out and get it so that we all can get back to normalcy.”
Click here to schedule your appointment. You can also call 877-978-6453 for more info.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.