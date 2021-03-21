Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum has grand opening for South Station

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum chugged right across the street on Pass Road for its South Station grand opening on Saturday.
Because the museum is growing, it needs extra space for its exhibits and this South Station will include more railroad displays, extra train models and more than one million Lego’s.
Katherine Sutton, the museum’s marketing director, said the expansion is necessary.
“We have outgrown our current location. We have so many trains now,” said Sutton. “We have people donating trains, along with our crew building trains and we just don’t have enough room.”
Suttons also said that the South Station will have STEM programs as well, because she wants to bring something new to the table. Sutton also explained that she’s excited to bring more involvement to the area.
“We are on Pass Road in Gulfport,” said Sutton. “There’s not a lot of activities around this area. We’re definitely a great contribution to this part of the city of Gulfport. We’re also a great tourism draw. We get people all over the world and all over the US.”
Archie April is one of the train model engineers of the museum and he said that it’s a unique adventure.
“We have so much stuff in there and new things too,” said April. “I tell people all the time, ‘If you don’t have modeled trains, then this is a heck of a place to come visit, we got many things to look at.”
April also said the time it takes to build a train model varies.
“Anywhere between one to 20 years,” said April. “You keep adding stuff to it, improving it and changing stuff on it all the time. I’ve got one in my house that I’ve been working on for 20 years and no I’m not finished.”
Sutton said that the museum brings different kinds of people together to celebrate the same interest.
“We’re super excited that we get to open and people what our members, like Archie, have been doing. They work so hard every day on these displays,” said Sutton. “The community loves it, the kids love it, all ages love it. It’s the young and the young at heart, so it’s excited to see the smiles and the appreciation for all the work these guys do.”
