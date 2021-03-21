Gorgeous Sunday. Rainy pattern starts on Tuesday.

It’s going to be beautiful today! We’ll see nothing but sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight will stay mostly clear, and we’ll cool down into the upper 40s and low 50s by Monday morning.
A few more clouds are expected by Monday afternoon with highs in the low 70s. An approaching front will move in on Tuesday, giving us a good chance for showers and storms. Heavy rainfall will be possible. It’s going to be warm and humid with highs in the low 70s. This front will linger, and we’ll likely see showers and storms on Wednesday. Once again, there could be heavy rainfall.
Another storm system will bring showers and storms on Thursday. Not only could there be heavy rain, but strong storms will also be possible. We’ll warm up into the mid 70s.
