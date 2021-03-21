Biloxi to consider no-wake zone resolution for Popp’s Ferry Causeway Park

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Right now, boaters can speed by the Popp’s Ferry Causeway Park in Biloxi, but some are concerned that the wake they create could cause multiple problems.
“Utilizing the boat ramp, if people aren’t slowing down, it throws a wake when you try to launch,” said Keith Lucas. “And, so, that can have problems as far as getting your boat in and out.”
Lucas knows, since he launches regularly at the park, and he thinks it may take an official notice to get people to wake up to “no wakes.”
“It’s really a courtesy thing,” said Lucas. “A lot of boaters understand in order to slow down for other boaters, but there are some out there, especially the younger crowd, that just keep on zooming by.”
Yul Grace, owner of Yul’s Place, has been wanting the new rules in place to attract more people and help business.
“It really helps more people to be able to dock out here off the piers, because when the traffic comes through as fast as they are coming through, gets a little dangerous out here,” said Grace. “So, we want everybody to feel comfortable and safe out here.”
In addition to safety issues, Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich said that excessive speeding can damage the natural shoreline and man-made structures on the 10-acre spot of land that cost nearly $6 million in public money to renovate.
The Department of Marine Resources would be the agency to establish and enforce the zone, but the city can’t directly request the designation from the DMR, that has to come from the county.
On Tuesday, the city will consider a resolution asking for help from the Harrison County Board of Supervisors.
Larry Hartman has a lot of experience dealing with issues with boat wakes in the numerous lakes in his home state of Minnesota.
“All you have to do is be respectful for other people because there’s a lot of people with smaller crafts and it wears away on the shoreline as well,” said Hartman. “I think it’s an education issue, more than anything.”
The Biloxi City Council meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of City Hall.
