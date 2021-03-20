North Gulfport Middle School alumni starts athletic scholarship

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - North Gulfport Middle School celebrates “Beverly Coleman Day” by hosting a ceremony to honor members in the community for their contributions.
Beverly Coleman played basketball at North Gulfport Middle School and later received Hall of Fame status at MGCCC. Coleman said that it was time to give back to the school that helped her gain many opportunities.
“I had some awesome teachers, I had a great coach, Coach Bobby Jones,” said Coleman. “I have an associate, a bachelor’s, and a masters and I’m right here from the North Gulfport community, and I’m proud of it. I’m a proud person today to be honored today for Beverly Coleman day.”
Coleman was able to donate $1,000 to the North Gulfport Middle athletic program from her co-authored book sales “In Command.” Coleman encouraged other former students from the school to return and see what they can do to help.
“This is awesome to do this and I think all wildcats or anyone who lived in North Gulfport has the opportunity to do the same, so I wanted to set the stage and set the standard for them to donate as well,” said Coleman.
Coleman said that there are more ways to contribute to the school rather than just giving money.
“We’ve love our school, we love our community, so it doesn’t hurt to give back. It doesn’t always have to be money,” said Coleman. “Come in and bring some books, come in and walk the halls, just get to the principal, and ask what she needs. It can be provided.”
Coleman said that she would love to see the school have more donations during next school year.
