Mississippi Gulf Coast Volkswagen Club hosts 26th annual car show in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An annual event that brings together a crowd like no other, celebrated more than two decades on Saturday. Volkswagens filled the grounds of Beauvoir Saturday morning as the Mississippi Gulf Coast VW Club hosted its 26th annual car show.
“This is only the second time we’ve been at Beauvoir and looks like it’s going to be one of the biggest shows we’ve had,” said David Brann, president of MS Gulf Coast VW club.
Volkswagens of all sorts, from the famous beetle, to vans and even SUV models, pulled up to the registration tent before parking. Volkswagen owners said a lot of creativity and money go into fixing these rides up.
“A lot of money,” laughed Bryan Zibilich traveling from New Orleans. “It’s a passion thing.”
The sound of early model Volkswagens filled the atmosphere and Brann said 81 Volkswagens were pre-registered and that money from registration goes toward the club’s sponsors.
“We have a number of different charities,” Brann said. “We have three scholarships that we give every year. Actually, the vendor fees are going to Beauvoir themselves because it’s a private foundation and takes care of Beauvoir.”
Open to the public, spectators witnessed true creativity. There was one beetle to remember with a bike on top, a paint job with at least three different colors, and miniature Volkswagens under the hood.
“It’s primarily Volkswagens, but because Volkswagens are what they are, everybody does everything to them,” Brann said. “So you see some very strange and some very ordinary.”
Zibilich is the owner of the Volkswagen van and he put a bed on the inside and even created a little closet space for storage while traveling.
“So the bed does fold out,” said Zibilich.
“We drive everywhere. We camp in it, take trips, and come to the shows,” said Zibilich.
