Gulfport High School reacts to new CDC guidelines for schools

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is relaxing some social distancing guidelines inside schools from six feet apart, to now three. However, not every school district is making big changes just yet, including the Gulfport School District.
Gulfport High School principal Oswago Harper said the school will stick to the routine they’ve followed during this pandemic.
“We’ve basically adhered everything that the CDC has recommended,” said Harper. “We have staff and students wash their hands, wear their masks and maintain six feet away from each other. We’ll continue to do what we’re doing, and if we can keep that six feet because the practices have worked so well this year, we’ll keep what we currently have in place.”
Cecilia Zahedi has been the lead counselor at the school for over 15 years, and she said that COVID-19 has caused a whole new way of thinking.
“I was worried for their memories and their high school experience,” said Zahedi. “We’ve learned how to create fun times for them, while being safe so they can still have their memories. It’s been a lot of work and a lot of outside thinking, but I think students still love coming to high school.”
Zahedi said that she’s ready for the new recommendations since COVID-19 has caused much change. She said that the school day would feel a little back to normal.
“I didn’t think a year later we would still be here,” Zahedi. “I do love the new things that are coming out how now we can hopefully be three feet apart, instead of six feet. As a counselor, that will help me because classrooms are only so big. When we space students apart, that really cuts down on class sizes. It will help me plan scheduling for next school year. Hopefully some restrictions will open up so students can have their activities, dances, and proms so it can get back to how it used to be.”
Harper said that Gulfport High School remaining three feet apart could be a possibility in the future.
