Former AMR driver found not guilty of DUI

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An ambulance driver accused in 2020 of driving under the influence has been found not guilty of that crime.
A video of Kerstii Groce driving an AMR ambulance started circulating on social media last August. It showed the ambulance, driven by Groce, swerving on and off Interstate 10. Shortly after the video was recorded, Groce was arrested and charged with DUI.
Groce said she wasn’t under the influence, but instead was having a medical emergency of her own.
Attorney Michael Crosby said, “If the police officer had conducted the proper tests then it would have vindicated her. It would have helped bring about justice, because that’s what you really want in the end... the truth. Now, the truth is out. We just had to go about it the hard way.”
Groce said it was a wonderful feeling to finally be vindicated.
“To finally get that not guilty verdict, going thru a trial like that, it’s a great feeling,” Groce said. “I can get on with my life now and not have people always wondering, ‘Is she guilty? Did she do it?’”
AMR placed Groce on administrative leave after the incident. She’s not sure what her plans are for returning to work. A spokesperson for AMR said the company will “follow company protocols with regards to her employment.”
