Cool and mostly cloudy today

Today marks the first day of spring! However, it won’t feel like it with highs only in the low 60s this afternoon. The sky will stay mostly cloudy, and we’ll have a slight breeze from the northeast. A stray shower is possible, but many of us will stay dry.
The clouds are expected to clear out by Sunday morning. It’s going to be chilly with lows in the upper 40s. We’ll quickly warm up in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. It will stay sunny. Monday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs near 70.
Multiple round of showers and storms are expected Tuesday through Thursday. Heavy rainfall will be possible. It’s also going to be warmer and more humid with highs in the mid 70s.
