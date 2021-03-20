Biloxi Excel By 5 kicks off the season with arts and crafts

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As Easter comes closer, Biloxi Excel By 5 decided to kick off the 2021 Spring by bringing back one of their annual celebrations. The organization held the “Hop the Trail to Bunnyland” at the Biloxi Town Green.
Some South Mississippi families spent the morning eager for photos and fun.
“(We have) real easy, crafty ideas for the kids to enjoy,” volunteer Lisa Wold said.
Families masked up, while also social distancing, and got their creative minds flowing.
“We are going to do an egg shaker, a scratch off egg and a bunny foam sunglasses,” Wold said.
Organizers were glad the nearly 12-year-old springtime tradition bounced back after the pandemic, while also keeping up COVID-19 safety measures.
“We have them separated on the tables, so there is two families at each table at the ends,” Wold said.
While organizers wanted to kick off the first day of spring in proper fashion, they also wanted to encourage more reading among South Mississippi families.
“It’s all about literacy,” said Biloxi Excel by 5 Certification Manager Susan Hunt.
Along with goodies and toys, gift bags had a book inside as well.
“Every child, every family also gets a book,” Hunt said.
While the crafts and snacks put smiles on children’s faces, it also did the same for organizers.
“I love to give hugs, so hopefully we will get more of that,” Hunt said.
