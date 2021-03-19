Southern Miss previews weekend series with Missouri State

It’s what’s happening at the plate - or, what’s not happening at the plate - that’s been the issue. Five of the last eight games, the Golden Eagles have failed to score more than three runs. Only three players are hitting over .250 (20 at-bat minimum). The team has kept its overall batting average above the Mendoza Line, but just barely. It’s a young team, so these types of slumps will happen - but Scott Berry says turning it around starts in the space between the ears.