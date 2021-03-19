Southern Miss previews weekend series with Missouri State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss enters this weekend’s series against Missouri State as winners of five of its last six games. And while there has been no shortage of impressive performances on the mound.
It’s what’s happening at the plate - or, what’s not happening at the plate - that’s been the issue. Five of the last eight games, the Golden Eagles have failed to score more than three runs. Only three players are hitting over .250 (20 at-bat minimum). The team has kept its overall batting average above the Mendoza Line, but just barely. It’s a young team, so these types of slumps will happen - but Scott Berry says turning it around starts in the space between the ears.
“Right now, you can see a lot of their at-bats, they’re chasing outside the zone. They’re not competing early enough on pitches they should be hitting,” Berry said. “There’s just a lot of doubt that they have within themselves. They have to knock that wall down, and get that confidence back and be more aggressive at the plate on good pitches to hit.”
