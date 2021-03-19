New law requires boaters to use their ECOS, starting April 1

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Guard wants to give all recreational boat owners a heads up about a new requirement that starts April 1, 2021. Boats less than 26-feet in length will be required to use an engine cut-off switch (ECOS) and associated ECOS link (ECOSL). It’s an important safety feature that prevents the boat from taking off if the driver falls overboard.
“It’s hooked up to your life jacket, or whatever, so when you leave the helm area it automatically turns off the boat engine,” explains William Parson with West Marine. “In some fall over accidents, the boat can’t stay straight. It can turn and circle at whatever speed you had it set at. If you’re no longer at the helm or on the boat, it can go straight. Then, where does it go?”
Every year, law enforcement and first responders deal with dangerous, runaway vessel situations. Most new boats already have the cut-off switches, and operators will be required to use them.
The instillation requirement applies to manufacturers, distributors and dealers of “covered recreational vessels” built on or after January 1, 2020. For those boats, an Engine Cut-Off Switch must be installed and the owner is required to maintain it.
There are two exemptions for recreational vessels. The first is there is no requirement to wear the Engine Cut-Off Switch Link if either the main helm of the covered vessel is installed within an enclosed cabin, or if the vessel does not have an engine cut-off switch and is not required to have one.
Bottom line: If the boat has a working ECOS installed, you have to use it.
There are a lot of specifics on this new law, so boat owners are encouraged to check out the U.S. Coast Guard’s website for details: https://uscgboating.org/recreational-boaters/engine-cut-off-switch-faq.php
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.