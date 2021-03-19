392 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths reported Friday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - In Mississippi, there were 392 cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths reported Friday in the entire state.
On March 19, MSDH reported 57 new cases and one new death for the six southernmost counties.
New cases were identified in Harrison County (17), Jackson County (15), Pearl River County (14), Hancock County (10), and George County (1). No new cases were reported in Stone County.
Between Feb. 3 and March 8, one death was reported in South Mississippi in Harrison County that was identified through death certificate reports.
Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of March 18 at 6pm, there have been a total of 302,316 cases and 6,945 deaths reported.
Hospitalizations
As of March 17, there were 282 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 77 were in the ICU. The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.
Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.
Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.
Recoveries
As of March 15, there are 287,341 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.
In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.
Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions
Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.
Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 that causes inflammation in many body parts, including the heart and other vital organs. Those aged 20 and younger diagnosed with MIS-C have either been infected with COVID-19 or been around someone who has COVID-19.
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications.
Long-term Care Facilities
A total of 10,421 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state as of March 18. In all, 1,964 people diagnosed while in long-term care facilities have died.
MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high-risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”
Testing
As of March 14, a total of 2,560,505 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers. That includes 1,687,953 PCR tests, 85,101 antibody tests, and 787,451 antigen tests.
PCR testing detects current, active COVID-19 infection in an individual. Antibody (serology) testing identifies individuals with past COVID-19 infection based on antibodies they develop one to three weeks after infection.
Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
