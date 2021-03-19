Landen Payne signs with Pearl River

He’s a two-way star for the Yellow Jackets, hitting over .340 this season at the plate with 10 runs batted in, as well as an ace on the bump, allowing just three runs in 21 innings of work, along with 20 strikeouts, and a fastball that can touch the mid-90s. When he gets to Poplarville, he says head coach Michael Avalon will put him right to work on the mound.