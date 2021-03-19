Landen Payne signs with Pearl River

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Martin baseball star Landen Payne officially put pen to paper to further his career at Pearl River.
He’s a two-way star for the Yellow Jackets, hitting over .340 this season at the plate with 10 runs batted in, as well as an ace on the bump, allowing just three runs in 21 innings of work, along with 20 strikeouts, and a fastball that can touch the mid-90s. When he gets to Poplarville, he says head coach Michael Avalon will put him right to work on the mound.
“I think he said he wanted me as a pitcher only. Either a starter or closer to help fill in some games,” Payne said. “It means a lot, all the endless hours of working in the facilities, hitting and pitching, it finally came true to play baseball at the next level.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.