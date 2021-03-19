Keesler Air Force Base vaccinating Miss. military

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Keesler Air Force Base is supporting the fight against COVID-19 by working to get shots into the arms of more Mississippians.
The base’s COVID-19 clinic has been open since December and it’s staying busy.
So far, they’ve administered around 10K Pfizer vaccines.
The clinic is on the third floor of the Keesler Medical Center in what was an underutilized space.
“We did reconfigure the patient flow so that way we’re moving patients in a socially distanced manner through the clinic, as quickly as possible but as safely possible,” physician and Major Brittanie Neaves said. “So we are safely using the space that’s been provided to vaccinate our population.”
Right now, vaccines are available to military beneficiaries ages 16 and up.
