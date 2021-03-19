Jackson County Elementary students get surprise visit from Abraham Lincoln

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Some students in the Jackson County School District got a surprise visit from the 16th president of the United States on Friday. Superintendent Dr. John Strycker put on a top hat and dressed as Abraham Lincoln, making a stop at all the lower elementary schools in the district.
Honest Abe went classroom to classroom to talk to students about the civil war and share other facts about history.
“We’re really trying to normalcy this year, and so I just like to have fun with the kids, every morning I visit a different building,” said Dr. Strycker. And so the kids know me anyway, and so this is a chance to have fun with it as I build relationships with the kids, but yet in this case teach them some history with Abraham Lincoln.”
He also gave students a lucky penny, which of course, features Lincoln. Students said they were excited to meet the former president.
“I just like to learn about presidents because I think that they’re cool,” said student Judd Furr.
“I liked to see how tall he was and how he smiles,” said student Abigail Rhea.
“What I liked most was getting to get a penny,” said student Maxi Miller.
Dr. Strycker has also dressed up as other characters such as Elf on the Shelf and a leprechaun.
