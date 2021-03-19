‘It’s going to be tough without him’: Friends and family gather to remember 19-year old gun violence victim

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Many friends and family members gathered to remember 19-year-old Mickell Gordon, the man who lost his life on March 10. Even though Gordon may not be physically here, the memories he created will live on in the hearts of his loved ones.
“Kell was a pure man with not a harmful thought in his body,” said Brianna Mattox, friend of Gordon’s.
On Thursday, those who knew Gordon the best lit up candles in his honor. During the candle light vigil, they shared stories of what made him special and his Ocean Springs High School classmates remembered how he made them laugh.
“He was sweet, nice and funny and that’s what made him the life of the party,” said Kaylee Welton, Ocean Springs High School student.
Brianna Mattox read a prepared statement to the gathering and said she couldn’t have asked for a better friend.
“It’s been very emotional for all of us because he was just such a great guy to have in the friend group and it’s going to be tough without him,” Mattox said. “He’s one of the greatest people you could know, he was always dancing, always having fun and always had a smile on his face no matter where you brought him. He was a great guy.”
Gordon was a 2020 graduate of Ocean Springs High School. He was gunned down in the normally quiet Fountainebleau community of Jackson County.
Gordon’s accused killer, 14-year old Bridgette Forehand remains behind bars in Jackson County facing second-degree murder charges. Her preliminary hearing is set for April 12.
