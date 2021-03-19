Friday’s Forecast

It’s the season finale of winter today. And it’ll feel like winter for sure as our cooler, crisp, and drier pattern continues. This morning’s temperatures have fallen into the 50s though they’d be even cooler if skies were clear. However, clouds have moved in from the north overnight and that has limited overnight cooling. Depending on if we see any sunshine today, temperatures will either stay in the chilly 50s all day or maybe we’ll reach a high in the lower 60s. It’ll probably stay mostly cloudy tonight with overnight lows ranging from the 50s into the 40s. Spring officially begins at 4:37 AM tomorrow. Saturday will bring cooler than normal conditions with highs in the 60s with a slight chance for showers. Sunnier weather for Sunday and that’ll help temperatures to reach the upper 60s. Next week brings slightly a milder pattern with afternoons back into the 70s. Monday looks dry. But, some showers will be possible next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.