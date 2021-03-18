WAITR adds QR codes to selected restaurants in Edgewater Mall

“With COVID-19, we definitely wanted to do something to help out our restaurants that were struggling and customers. This helps with the whole process, because it’s just like ordering at the counter but without being too close to people,” said Speth. “It helps especially if the mall is crowded and lines are super long. While using smart phones, customers can pay for their food by scanning the code to place their orders at selected restaurants. Then, they can pick up their order once they are notified that the food is ready.