WAITR adds QR codes to selected restaurants in Edgewater Mall

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WAITR delivery company is now making ordering food at Biloxi’s Edgewater Mall easier by adding a contactless method. The company added Quick Response Codes (QR codes) to selected restaurants in the food court, which makes the process of ordering food, convenient and appropriate during the pandemic.
Customers can now pay for their food by scanning the code using smartphones to place their orders at selected restaurants. Once the order is placed, customers can pick up their order once they’re notified that the food is ready.
Amy Speth, WAITR’s assistant market manager said this contactless service will help people social distance and decrease long lines.
“With COVID-19, we definitely wanted to do something to help out our restaurants that were struggling and customers. This helps with the whole process, because it’s just like ordering at the counter but without being too close to people,” said Speth. “It helps especially if the mall is crowded and lines are super long. While using smart phones, customers can pay for their food by scanning the code to place their orders at selected restaurants. Then, they can pick up their order once they are notified that the food is ready.
Speth said that there are no additional fees while using the code. Restaurants partnered with WAITR include, New York Pizza, Belgicans Specialty Fries, Parrain’s and Petra Café.
However, if you want any of the orders delivered to your home, Speth said that you can request the delivery service through the WAITR app. Speth also said that the QR code is a win-win situation for both restaurants and customers.
“It’s definitely a perk restaurants can add for customers that they’ve probably haven’t thought of before. Plus, with COVID-19, it’s contact free too,” said Speth. “It’s fast, it’s easy, if the restaurant has a long line, then a customer can literally scan the code, place the order and skip the line to grab their food.”
Speth said that COVID-19 forced others to think outside the box to accommodate customers’ needs, predicting that the food court’s QR codes are here to stay.
“COVID-19 transitioned a whole new world for us. Now, we have virtual meetings, or just doing other things virtually now,” said Speth. “I think the QR codes are definitely something that’s going to stick. I see a lot of restaurants using QR codes already anyway. COVID-19 has transitioned everyone’s way of thinking, and double think of what it means to be in a crowded area. Even ordering delivery instead of ordering out. We might see a lot of people using these.”
Any restaurant that’s interested in partnering with WAITR can email gulfport@waitrapp.com or visit the website.
