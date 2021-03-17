Thursday’s Forecast

The WLOX area appears to have been spared the worst of any damage in the region from yesterday’s storm. But, other regions in this state were not spared. Areas from the Pine Belt to Central Mississippi to Northern Mississippi are all reporting damage. It appears yesterday’s severe weather outlook was accurate since it did show the bulls-eye of the worst weather would target areas to our north. Anyway, looking ahead, all wet weather has since come to an end. And the rest of the week should be dry and cooler. This morning’s temperatures may cool into the 50s at times. And it will be quite breezy with northwest winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour and higher gusts. Otherwise, today will bring mostly sunny skies and high temperatures ranging from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with overnight low temperatures in the chilly 40s.