Suspect wanted in George County after fleeing police, escaping from ambulance

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in George County are looking for a man who escaped from an ambulance after leading police on a pursuit Thursday.
According to George County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were attempting a traffic stop in the Barton community of a vehicle that was reported as stolen when the driver fled in the vehicle. The driver has been identified as 24-year-old Michael Allen Travers, said authorities.
Travers wrecked the stolen vehicle and was apprehended. However, as the suspect was being transported in an ambulance to a local hospital, Travers escaped. He was last seen in the Lucedale city limits wearing blue jeans and no shirt.
He is wanted on charges of shooting into a motor vehicle, escape, and receiving stolen property.
Authorities describe him as standing six feet tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos and should be considered armed and dangerous, said the George County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Travers is asked to contact George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
