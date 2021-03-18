Keesler’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic up and running

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Air Force Base is working to get the coronavirus vaccine into the arms of more Mississippians. This clinic aims to administer 200 to 400 Pfizer vaccines a day to military beneficiaries ages 16 and up.
“We want to vaccinate as many people that are eligible as possible,” said Maj. Brittanie Neaves, a physician with the immunization clinic.
Neaves said that it’s sad to see the vulnerable population suffer, however, she’s optimistic that the vaccine will help the nation get back to normal.
“It makes us sad to see our vulnerable population suffer in their health, and in their personal life,” said Neaves. “And this vaccine is going to help protect them from the COVID disease and help our community, our nation get back to normal.”
The clinic opened in December in an underutilized space on the third floor of Keesler Medical Center.
“We moved up here because we were able to vaccinate a large amount of people more quickly,” said Neaves.
To give people a way to celebrate getting their vaccine, Keesler has set up a selfie station in their clinic. The selfie station has proved to be a good addition, as many people had smiles on their faces as they left the clinic.
“They’re very excited in taking a step in the right direction to get our community back to normal and they’re excited to their part in keeping the community and our population safe, ”said Airman 1st Class Megan Crow-Elmore, a medical technician.
Healthcare workers in the clinic took extra steps to make everyone feel comfortable as they get the shot, including helping one woman who had a big fear of vaccines.
“She stood up and she cried, because she was so happy and proud of herself that she made it through that moment and successfully received the vaccine. And that moment brought a joy to our hearts and this is the true miracle that we have to offer the public,” said doctor and Capt. Jason Faucheux.
So far, more than 10,000 vaccines have been administered at the clinic. It’ll remain open as long as its needed. The clinic is open Monday through Friday, and still has vaccines available for military beneficiaries ages 16 and up.
If you want to make an appointment, call 228-376-2273.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.