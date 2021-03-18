Just over 11% of Mississippians have been fully vaccinated, according to MSDH

Here is a breakdown of how many residents in South Mississippi have been fully vaccinated.

David Elliot receives the single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
By Lindsay Knowles | March 18, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT - Updated March 18 at 10:12 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With COVID-19 vaccinations now available to all Mississippians over the age of 16, more residents are getting a shot to protect themselves from the virus.

Since vaccines began being administered in January, just over 11 percent of Mississippians have gotten either both shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as of March 17.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi Department of Health posted a breakdown of how many people in each county have been vaccinated. The chart includes the number of people who have received one shot and the number of people who are fully vaccinated, as well as the total doses that have been administered.

Here is a look at the number of people who have been fully vaccinated in the six southernmost counties of the state and for Mississippi as a whole, based off current population reports:

County People Vaccinated % of Population Vaccinated Total Population
Harrison 20,756 9.9% 208,080
Jackson 14,475 10% 143,617
Hancock 3,901 8.1% 47,632
Pearl River 4,393 7.9% 55,535
Stone 2,065 11.2% 18,336
George 2,902 12.1% 23,917
MISSISSIPPI (statewide) 337,461 11.3% 2,976,000

You can view a list of all counties in the state on the Mississippi Vaccination Report, which is updated daily.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are given in two separate shots, approximately 21 to 28 days apart. Both doses are required for the vaccine to be fully effective. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however, is a single-dose shot.

Patients who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 are able to receive the vaccine one their isolation period is over and symptoms have significantly improved. Pregnant women, lactating women and those who are immunocompromised may take the vaccine; however, consultation with your healthcare provider is recommended.

People who have had severe reactions from previous vaccines or injectable medications should not take the vaccine.

Like with most vaccines, patients should expect some soreness and fatigue for up to a day after vaccination, which is a sign that the body is developing a proper immune response. Large-scale testing of the vaccine has found no major side effects to the vaccine.

Keep using masks and social distancing after vaccination.
