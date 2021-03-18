MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Stennis successfully performs final hot fire test for SLS rocket

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stennis Space Center successfully performed its final Green Run hot fire test for the SLS rocket Thursday afternoon. Now, they’re one step closer to sending the first woman to the moon.
The hot fire test lasted the full eight minutes time, which means the next time the rocket will light up will be when NASA launches its first, unmanned Artemis mission.
This final test follows two previous tests on the core stage’s four RS-25 engines for the B-2 Test Stand at the Bay St. Louis facility. The hot fire is the final test of the Green Run series, a comprehensive assessment of the SLS core stage before launching the Artemis I mission. The goal is to eventually land the first woman and the next man on the moon by 2024.
The hot fire is the eighth and final test of the Green Run series to ensure the core stage of the SLS rocket is ready to launch Artemis missions to the Moon, beginning with Artemis I. The core stage includes the liquid hydrogen tank and liquid oxygen tank, four RS-25 engines, as well as the computers, electronics, and avionics that serve as the “brains” of the rocket.
On test day, engineers powered up all the core stage systems, loaded more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic, or supercold, propellant into the tanks, and fire the rocket’s four RS-25 engines at the same time to simulate the stage’s operation during launch, generating 1.6 million pounds of thrust.
The first in a series of increasingly complex missions, Artemis I will test the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft as an integrated system ahead of crewed flights to the Moon. Under the Artemis program, NASA is working to land the first woman and the next man on the Moon to pave the way for sustainable exploration at the Moon and future missions to Mars.
