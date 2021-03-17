‘Words are not going to fix this’: MGCCC football coaches step up to help one coach’s family after tragedy

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - The football field at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has formed a brotherhood not only within the players, but also within the coaching staff. Now, the coaches are pulling together to help a colleague and friend who lost a child last Friday in a car accident.
“Most of the coaches have children of their own,” said head football coach, Jack Wright. “We know and kind of imagine what Coach Bryant felt when he got that phone call when he found out all of his children were in a car wreck at the same time.”
On March 12th, Wide Receiver Coach Bam Bryant learned a car wreck took the life of his 19-year-old son, Braylon Swanigan, and injured three of his other children.
Since then, Coach Wright and community members wanted to show their support in some way outside of work, creating a Go Fund Me.
“He is spread extremely thin right now, so there’s really nothing we can do as far as food or doing something for him and his wife physically,” said Coach Wright. “Unfortunately, in the age of technology, we have a way to reach everybody. Everybody that knows Bam or Christina now have a way to help.”
Rodricus Smith, close friend to Coach Bryant and also the defensive line coach, said the bonds that they share go beyond the field and that’s why it’s so important that they come together, especially with a situation like this.
“We have a strong relationship on and off the field as coaches,” said defensive line Coach Smith. “It’s like a family here. A lot of us coaches live on campus so even outside of work we spend some time together,” said Coach Smith.
Both Coach Wright and Coach Smith said they hope things continue to get better and they’re constantly praying for the Bryant family.
“There’s nothing anybody can say,” said Coach Wright. “It’s a tragedy, a bad situation,” he said. “Words are not going to fix this. We just want him and Christina to know we’re here for them.”
