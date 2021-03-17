Windy Wednesday. Severe storms possible tonight.

It’s going to be warm, windy, and humid today. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. We are under a Wind Advisory thanks to a south wind around 25-35 MPH. Gusts higher are possible, and these are winds outside of any storms we may see today. A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon, but these will be isolated. After the sunset, we’ll have a higher chance for strong to severe storms. A line of storms along a cold front could produce heavy rain, strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Most of the rain will exit early Thursday morning.
Thursday morning will be much cooler after the front passes. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s. We’ll only warm up into the upper 60s by the afternoon.
Friday and Saturday will be cool and sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
