Windy Wednesday. Severe storms possible tonight.

It’s going to be warm, windy, and humid today. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. We are under a Wind Advisory thanks to a south wind around 25-35 MPH. Gusts higher are possible, and these are winds outside of any storms we may see today. A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon, but these will be isolated. After the sunset, we’ll have a higher chance for strong to severe storms. A line of storms along a cold front could produce heavy rain, strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Most of the rain will exit early Thursday morning.