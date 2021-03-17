Party lines may play roll in who’s getting the COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Is getting the COVID-19 vaccine falling along political party lines?
One national poll suggests that more Republicans won’t take the shot than Democrats. But State Department of Health numbers show that may not be the case in the Magnolia State.
According to the Associated Press, NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, 42 percent of Republicans say they probably or definitely will not get the COVID-19 vaccine compared with 17 percent of Democrats, a 25 point difference.
Mississippi Democratic Party Chairman Tyree Irving said Democrats are following the science and not basing their decision on political views.
“It’s not surprising given the fact that, for the last four years, Republicans have been fed misinformation headed by the misinformation-in-chief person, Donald Trump,” said Irving.
Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Frank Bordeaux was not available for an on camera interview. He released this statement.
“We encourage all residents who are interested in the vaccine to consult with their health care providers”, said Bordeaux. “Research has shown that public hygiene, including immune defenses like those provided by vaccines, help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
The State Department of Health reports that nearly 330,000 Mississippians have been fully vaccinated. Sixty-four percent are white. Twenty-seven percent are African American.
“The rural population is, some rurality may be a risk factor having for hesitancy,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “There are probably special efforts that need to be made to reach more folks in the rural parts of the state. I’ve been in contact with universities. Expect more to come.”
Despite poll data of national reluctance by Republicans to getting the vaccine, more in the GOP may be getting the shot in Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.