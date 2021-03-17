Nurses renew nursing oath at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Exactly one year ago today, Memorial Hospital at Gulfport had its first COVID-19 patient. The hospital wanted to acknowledge the effect COVID-19 had on patients and nurses by renewing the Nursing Commitment to Compassionate Care Oath.
Directors said officials made the oath decades ago to pledge that nurses will provide the highest care to patients.
Ashley Williams has been a nurse at Memorial Hospital for over 10 years, and she said nurses take the oath seriously in their daily duties as a healthcare worker.
“I think after the last year, it really just gives us the opportunity to reflect and remember why we went into this profession,” said Williams. “What about it is special for us, what gets us out of bed each day to come to work and to continue to do that work.”
We’re told that it has been a while since the hospital has recited the oath, and now is the best time to celebrate it while COVID cases aren’t as high.
“It’s a good time to read our nursing oath, read it, and celebrate it,” said Senior Vice President of patient care services, Jennifer Dumal. “It’s not really a relearning of the oath. These nurses have been practicing this oath for this year, for years and doing an awesome job.”
Williams also said it doesn’t feel like it’s been a full year since the virus hit the hospital, but she’s proud of how the crew has handled everything.
“I think that nothing could have really prepared us,” said Williams. “It has been hard, but there’s been good moments as well. I think it gave us the opportunity to step back and reprioritize what is important. I think it let us come together as a Memorial family, because it was a situation that we weren’t ready for.”
Also, they say nurses have to recite the oath before officially becoming a healthcare professional.
