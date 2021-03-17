First Alert: Severe weather outbreak is expected in our region today and tonight

We can only hope luck is on our side this St. Patrick’s Day. A major severe weather outbreak is expected across parts of the Deep South today into tonight. The bulls-eye for the absolute strongest storms is expected northern Mississippi. Down here on the Mississippi Coast, it may not be as bad as what they get but we’re not out of the woods by any measure. Today, expect scattered thunderstorms especially after noon. Some may be strong to severe. Our highest chance for damaging thunderstorms will come later this evening. Tornadoes, large hail, and very strong thunderstorm wind gusts will all be possible. It is likely that most or all of the WLOX will be dealing with stormy and possibly dangerous weather between 7 PM and 10 PM. There may be watches and warnings issued for us or near us so be sure to have our WLOX Weather App so you can be the first to know if or when it happens. Any wet and stormy weather will end by the time the sun comes up on Thursday. And the rest of the week should be dry and cooler.