First Alert: Severe weather outbreak expected. Worst threat in North MS.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A storm system will roll eastward through the Deep South on Wednesday and will threaten severe weather across the Deep South. We can only hope luck is on our side this St. Patrick’s Day.
A major severe weather outbreak is expected across parts of the Deep South today into tonight, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).
Northern Mississippi is at risk level 5 out of 5, according to a Wednesday morning SPC update. In the red bulls-eye is where an outbreak of intense tornadoes, very large hail, and intense damaging winds are expected.
That bulls-eye for the absolute strongest storms is expected northern Mississippi. But, down here on the Mississippi Coast, it may not be as bad as what they get. Still, we’re not out of the woods by any measure.
Thunderstorms will be possible in South Mississippi at any point on Wednesday and Wednesday night.
The latest Futurecast data suggests the strongest storms may arrive mainly after 6 PM into the late evening and overnight hours.
It is likely that most or all of the WLOX will be dealing with stormy and possibly dangerous weather between 7 PM and 10 PM.
Wet weather will likely end by sunrise Thursday, setting up for a cooler and drier pattern into the weekend.
Tornadoes, large hail, and very strong thunderstorm wind gusts will all be possible. There may be watches and warnings issued for us or near us so be sure to have our WLOX Weather App so you can be the first to know if or when it happens.
See the latest forecast hourly rain chances for your location by opening your WLOX Weather App or by scrolling down at our Weather Page.
