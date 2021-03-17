D’Iberville candidate allowed to run for council seat after judge’s ruling

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - One South Mississippi candidate will be allowed to run this year’s D’Iberville election after a judge ruled in his favor.
Zack Grady launched his bid for Ward 3 councilman last year in December but was told days before the qualifying deadline that he would be unable to run due to an opinion released from Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
A Circuit Court judge ruled Wednesday that Grady would be able to run, meaning he faces Craig “Boots” Diaz for the Ward 3 seat on D’Iberville’s City Council.
The judge also ruled that the D’Iberville Municipal Republican Executive Committee and the City Clerk must immediately place Grady’s name on the ballot
The municipal primary election is April 6.
