Crews work to clear Highway 90 median sand in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sand Beach crews are again battling with Mother Nature in the effort to get tons of sand off the median on Highway 90.
On Wednesday, they worked south of Beauvoir in Biloxi moving the sand to make it easier for maintenance, and also summer.
“What we’re doing is removing the excess sand materials that are in the medians for two reasons, one, it’ll make it so much easier for us to cut the grass because we can’t do it with this sand piled up,” said Chuck Loftis, Harrison County Sand Beach Director, “Plus, when it rains sometimes this material falls back onto the roads. We’re trying to remove this as quickly as possible before the summer season gets here.”
Loftis added that most of the sand has been there since last summer’s storms, especially Hurricane Zeta. They’ll also get other areas of Highway 90 when this section is complete.
