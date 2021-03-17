Arizona senator defends bipartisan effort with Sen.Wicker to fund independent restaurants

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The National Restaurant Association held a Zoom meeting this week with Sen. Roger Wicker and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to discuss work on the bipartisan Restaurants Act of 2021.
Wicker has faced criticism for his vote against President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill, despite the bill’s inclusion of funds for independent restaurant owners. Wicker has taken credit for the funding due to his work with Sen. Sinema to get aid to those working in the restaurant industry.
Sinema, a Democratic senator, defended Wicker and his work on pushing the legislation through in Tuesday’s Zoom call.
“To be honest, to me, it is much less important about the vote on the overall bill and much more important to demonstrate that we are searching and finding bipartisan wins that make a difference for the American people, even in a tough climate like the one we’re in,” Sinema said.
Sinema and Wicker found common ground and worked together on rallying support for the Restaurants Act of 2021.
“Back in the early days of the pandemic, we realized this was going to be devastating to the restaurant business,” Wicker said.
According to data from the National Restaurant Association, the industry has lost over $270 billion since March 2020, and that’s not the only hit the industry has taken from the pandemic.
“Over two million restaurant jobs have yet to return to our community and 110,000 restaurants - independent, franchisee, and everyone in between - have shut their doors,” a member of the NRA said in Tuesday’s meeting.
Significant losses to the industry are why Wicker and Sinema said they began working across the aisle towards relief for the restaurant industry.
“We’re ensuring that our local and independent restaurants get the support they need during the pandemic,” Sinema said.
