Young entrepreneur creates sanitary product box for young girls

“Now the boxes are an actual thing that we created to help empower girls and take away that shame that comes from having your period even though it happens to all of us, it is a normal occurrence,” Whitney said. “There are still some things that are so hush-hush, don’t say anything, or if you feel weird no one really wants to talk about it. So, when it came time for her to start having those conversations with her friends at school- because that’s where you get all your information, I wanted her to be armed with the correct information on what was happening and not feel so afraid, alone or ashamed.”