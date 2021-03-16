‘We check our accounts every day,’ say people waiting for stimulus checks

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Stimulus checks are hitting accounts daily and those who haven’t received theirs just yet are definitely on the lookout.
“We check every day,” said Meagan Williams. “We check our account for a deposit.”
Meagan and Corley Williams aren’t the only ones on the lookout for their stimulus check. While some are eager to shop, the Williams said their bills come first.
“We’re going to pay bills,” Meagan said.
“It’s mostly already gone before it even gets here towards bills anyway,” Corley added.
“So it’s already gone the second it hits the account. It’s going towards bills and groceries,” Meagan said.
COVID-19 relief money began hitting accounts on March 12, according to the IRS. Since then, Edgewater Mall’s General Manager Terry Powell said the mall has been slammed with people.
Glenda Rankin believes the stimulus is geared to help in two different ways.
“The economy and will help most people get back up on their feet, as far as their rent, their lights, etc.,” Rankin said.
For those who have not received their money, the IRS website says additional payments will be sent in the coming weeks by direct deposit, check in the mail, or debit card.
The Williams and others said the $1,400 is going to help them get ahead, especially when you have no other income to depend on.
“With everything being so crazy, we both don’t have a job right now, the unemployment definitely helps,” Meagan said. “But the stimulus is going to be like, God sent.”
If your stimulus hasn’t hit your account yet, you can track it on the IRS website and click “Get My Payment”.
