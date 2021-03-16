Warm and humid today. Severe storms possible tomorrow.

We’re easily going to reach the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Some cloud cover will linger, and it will stay humid. While there’s the chance for hit or miss showers and storms, the best chance for rain will be inland.
A few showers may linger this evening, and we’ll stay mild with lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will start off pretty quiet with some cloud cover and isolated showers. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s. Thanks to a strong storm system moving into the Southeast, there is the potential for strong to severe storms late in the afternoon into Wednesday night. The highest chance for severe weather will be north of us, but some storms in South Mississippi could produce strong wind gusts and large hail. There is also a low risk for tornadoes.
Most of the rain will exit by Thursday morning, and it’s going to be cooler. Highs on Thursday will top out near 70, and the humidity will be much lower. We’ll drop into the 40s by Friday morning, and highs will only reach the mid 60s by Friday afternoon.
