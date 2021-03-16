Warm and humid today. Severe storms possible tomorrow.

A few showers may linger this evening, and we’ll stay mild with lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will start off pretty quiet with some cloud cover and isolated showers. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s. Thanks to a strong storm system moving into the Southeast, there is the potential for strong to severe storms late in the afternoon into Wednesday night. The highest chance for severe weather will be north of us, but some storms in South Mississippi could produce strong wind gusts and large hail. There is also a low risk for tornadoes.