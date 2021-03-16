Suspect accused of killing Lt. Michael Boutte moved to Harrison County jail

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The suspect in Hancock County shooting that killed Lt. Michael Boutte has been arrested and charged for the incident.
Joseph Michael Rohrbacker, 30, is held on a charge of capital murder in connection to the Feb. 1 shooting on Earl C. Ladner Road in Hancock County.
On Feb. 1, Hancock County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence for a welfare concern. Upon arrival, deputies encountered gunfire from the suspect. In the exchange, both Boutte and Rohrbacker were hit.
Boutte ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Rohrbacker had been receiving treatment for his injuries in a Louisiana hospital since the incident.
Rohrbacker is being held in the Harrison County jail.
