No. 9 Pearl River rolls past Gulf Coast as Chris Oney claims 100th win

Pearl River came out of the gate on fire in the second half. The first points of the second frame came from Jariyon Wilkens (Biloxi) as he drained a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 33-27 advantage. Cameron Brown (Hattiesburg) added six more points to the Wildcat total by hitting a 3-pointer and then converting an old-fashioned 3-pointer to extend the Wildcat lead to 39-29. Pearl River pushed its lead out to 13 points later in the contest after a pair of putbacks by KeDarius Stampley (Fayette; Natchez) gave them a 50-37 lead. The Wildcats continued to barrel through the Bulldogs as Earl Smith (Jackson; Lanier) tossed a ball up to Jaronn Wilkens for the alley-oop slam pushing the Wildcat lead to 63-41. His brother, Jariyon Wilkens, got in on the alley-oop action when two straight lobs from Joe Cooper (Olive Branch) were thrown down to extend the Pearl River lead to 72-47. The Wildcats went on to win the contest 78-49.