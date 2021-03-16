Miss. State Guard to welcome new commander in April

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, Mississippi’s adjutant general, announced that Col. John B. Carter is to become the Mississippi State Guard’s new commander.
Carter is scheduled to assume command from Brig. Gen. Douglas M. Hayhurst, who has been the commander of the State Guard since August 2016.
An official ceremony will take place at Camp Shelby Joint Training Center on April 24.
“I have full confidence in Col. Carter’s ability and know he will lead this organization to even greater accomplishments as you move forward,” Hayhurst said.
Carter has served as the chief of staff of the Mississippi State Guard since January 2019. He began his military career upon graduating from Army ROTC at Jacksonville State University in 1985.
“I am humbled that the adjutant general has placed his trust in me as the next commander of the Mississippi State Guard,” Carter said. “I will strive to continue to improve the organization and ensure we are ready to perform our missions in support of the people and the state of Mississippi when called upon.”
Carter served on active duty in Europe as a field artillery officer until 1989, when he transitioned to the Army Reserve. He volunteered and served during Desert Shield/Desert Storm with the 2-114th Field Artillery, 155th Separate Armored Brigade.
Carter is certified in field artillery, military intelligence and signal corps with 15 years total federal commissioned service.
He is a graduate of the United States Army field artillery basic course and signal corps advanced course.
Carter also has served in the Alaska Territorial Guard, where he commanded a military police battalion, and the Maryland Defense Force, where he was the assistant chief of staff for plans, operations, training and policy.
